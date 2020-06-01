Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June

Armenian Parliament approves bill on creating new patrol service at first hearing

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament approved today the bill on creating a new patrol service at the first hearing.

111 MPs voted in favor of the package of bills on making changes and amendments to the Laws on Police and Police Service.

The new patrol service will differ from the previous one and will be launched from the first quarter of 2021 at the first stage. The patrol service will have new uniforms, new equipment, etc.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 





