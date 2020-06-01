COVID-19 latest updates: India overtakes Germany and France in most confirmed cases

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 6 million 267 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 373,000.

More than 2 million 847 thousand patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (1 million 837 thousand 170 confirmed cases). 106,195 deaths were reported.

Brazil overtook Russia and is now the 2nd with a total of 514,992 confirmed cases and 29,341 deaths.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 405,843. 4,693 patients have died so far.

Spain has 286,509 confirmed cases. Death toll is 27,127.

UK overtook Italy, confirming 274,762 cases. The death toll has reached 38,489. UK has reported most death cases in Europe, and 2nd in the world after the USA.

Italy reported 232,997 cases and 33,415 deaths so far.

India comes after Italy, surpassing Germany and France, as it confirmed 190,622 cases and 5,408 deaths.

France has reported nearly 188,882 cases and 28,802 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 183,494 cases and 8,605 deaths.

The next is Peru with 164,476 confirmed cases and 4,506 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 163,942 cases. The deaths comprise 4,540.

Then comes Iran – 151,466 confirmed cases and 7,797 deaths.

Iran is followed by Chile which recorded 99,688 confirmed cases.

Canada confirmed 90,947 cases, Mexico – 90,664, Saudi Arabia – 85,261.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 17th with a total of 83,017 cases, out of which 78,307 have already recovered. The death toll here is 4,634.

Georgia confirmed 783 cases of coronavirus and 12 deaths.

Among the Arab states Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 56,910. The death toll has reached 38 in Qatar. The number of infected people in the UAE is 34,557. 264 death cases have been registered here. In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 27,043, that of the deaths is 212. Egypt reported 24,985 confirmed cases and 959 deaths. Iraq confirmed 6,439 cases and 205 deaths. 1,220 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 27. Syria’s confirmed cases reached 122. 5 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan