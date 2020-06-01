President of Artsakh addresses congratulatory message on Children’s Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan addressed a congratulatory message on the International Day for Protection of Children.

Armenpress presents the text of the message:

“Dear compatriots,

On the occasion of the International Day for Protection of Children, I address my warmest congratulations to everyone regardless of age. The key of the state policy to build a dignified future and the united efforts of all of us is to make our children’s tomorrow brighter and grow up a healthy, developed and creative generation under the proper guarantee of their rights.

The state will surely continue and expand all the educational, healthcare and social programs which will contribute to the work of having a healthy, developed generation and their upbringing with the national value system. The exercise of our children’s right to safe and happy childhood is among the state’s priority duties, and the authorities will do everything for properly fulfilling it.

Dear children,

Each day of the year is yours, each of our hopes and effort is directed to you. I wish you family warmth, happy childhood, peaceful sky and constant educational and creative achievements.

All the best to you”.

