Parliament session: Ruling faction takes 20-minute break before voting of bills

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. During today’s session of the Armenian Parliament the ruling My Step faction took a 20-minute break before the voting of bills, faction head Lilit Makunts said.

Several bills will be put up to voting today, including the package of bills on making changes and amendments to the Law on Police and the Law on Police Service which proposes to create a new patrol service.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





