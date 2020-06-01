Parliament session – LIVE

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. The four-day sitting of the Armenian Parliament kicked off on June 1.

The bills discussed during the previous sessions will be put up to voting.

Thereafter, the MPs will debate a number of other bills at the first and second hearings.

The report on the 2019 activity of the Prosecutor’s Office will also be discussed.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan