Parliament session – LIVE
09:54, 1 June, 2020
YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. The four-day sitting of the Armenian Parliament kicked off on June 1.
The bills discussed during the previous sessions will be put up to voting.
Thereafter, the MPs will debate a number of other bills at the first and second hearings.
The report on the 2019 activity of the Prosecutor’s Office will also be discussed.
Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version