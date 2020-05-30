India, Armenia repatriate citizens amid COVID-19 pandemic

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. 23 Armenian citizens were airlifted from India amid the coronavirus pandemic, the foreign ministry said.

The special flight from New Delhi to Yerevan was organized by the government of India. 130 Indian students flew to India on the same plane, the foreign ministry said.

The evac flight was carried out as a result of cooperation between the Armenian foreign ministry, the embassy of India in Armenia and the Armenian embassy in India.

“The Armenian foreign ministry expresses deep gratitude to colleagues in India for their support,” the foreign ministry said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan