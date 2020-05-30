Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 May

President Sarkissian congratulates Croatia’s Milanović on Statehood Day

President Sarkissian congratulates Croatia’s Milanović on Statehood Day

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated President of Croatia Zoran Milanović on the occasion of Statehood Day.

“I am sure that the Armenian-Croatian intergovernmental cooperation will further strengthen and develop for the benefit of our peoples, for which the implementation of the Armenia-European Union Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement will greatly contribute to,” Sarkissian said in a telegram.

The Armenian President wished President Milanović robust health and all the best, and the good people of Croatia peace and wellbeing.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration