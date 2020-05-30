Criminal charges pressed against ex-official Arman Sahakyan

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Former Director of the Department of State Property Management Arman Sahakyan has been charged in a criminal investigation concerning the alienation of a land area, Investigative Committee spokesperson Rima Yeganyan told ARMENPRESS.

Arman Sahakyan is the son of former Speaker of Parliament Galust Sahakyan.

He led the Department of State Property Management from 2011 to 2018.

Yeganyan said the investigation continues. She said the land area in question is adjacent to a public school in Yerevan.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan