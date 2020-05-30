Anoush Pogossian of Glendale awarded 2020 US Presidential Scholars in the Arts

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American clarinetist Anoush Pogossian, 17, of Glendale (Verdugo Academy) has been awarded the 2020 US Presidential Scholars in the Arts.

“National YoungArts Foundation congratulates the 56th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, with special acknowledgment to the 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts (full list below) who are YoungArts award winners and were nominated for the honor by YoungArts”, the National YoungArts Foundation said.

The United States Presidential Scholars Program is described as "one of the Nation's highest honors for students" in the United States of America.

“It is my privilege to congratulate the Presidential Scholars Class of 2020 on their outstanding academic achievement, community service, and leadership,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. “These exemplary young people have excelled inside the classroom and out. And, while they are facing unprecedented challenges as they graduate from high school into a world that looks much different than it did just a few months ago, their determination, resilience, and commitment to excellence will serve them well as they pursue their next steps.”

