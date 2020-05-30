LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-05-20

LONDON, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.59% to $1536.50, copper price up by 0.27% to $5357.00, lead price down by 1.42% to $1635.00, nickel price down by 0.15% to $12192.00, tin price up by 0.20% to $15441.00, zinc price up by 1.52% to $1967.00, molybdenum price down by 0.82% to $18805.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.