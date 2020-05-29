Coronavirus: South Korea again closes schools

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. More than 200 schools in South Korea have been forced to close just days after they re-opened, due to a new spike in coronavirus cases, reports BBC.

Thousands of students had earlier on Wednesday returned to school as the country began easing virus restrictions.

But just a day later, 79 new cases were recorded, the highest daily figure in two months.

Most of these cases have been linked to a distribution center outside Seoul.

The warehouse, in the city of Bucheon, is run by the country's biggest e-commerce firm Coupang, and officials have said the facility was not strictly complying with infection control measures. Health officials even discovered traces of Covid-19 on workers' shoes and clothes.

It's possible that South Korea will continue to see a rise in cases as it continues to test thousands of employees from the center.

Some 58 new cases were recorded in South Korea on Friday, bringing the total number of cases nationwide to 11,402.