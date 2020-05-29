Minister Papikyan, USAID Armenia Mission Director discuss administrative-territorial reforms

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of territorial administration and infrastructures Suren Papikyan and USAID Armenia Mission Director Deborah Grieser today had an online talk discussing the achievements recorded in Armenia’s territorial-administrative reforms process with the ministry-USAID cooperation and outlining the future cooperation framework, the ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Papikyan thanked for the support provided to the local self-government reforms in Armenia and expressed confidence that the inconveniences caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will not affect the friendly relations between the governments of the two countries.

Deborah Grieser highly valued the rich partnering experience in strengthening local democracy and reaffirmed the Armenian government’s readiness to support the initiatives aimed at the community capacity development and decentralized government.

During the talk Minister Papikyan touched upon the government’s actions and legislative reforms in the community consolidation process.

“After two-years of studies and conclusions we are already speaking publicly about the efficiency of community consolidation”, the minister said.

“The USAID as well considers the continuation of the community consolidation process a key issue and a goal. We believe that thanks to the decentralized and more developed local self-governmence it’s possible to ensure new development prospects of economy in rural settlements. This will make them more resilient which is especially vital in terms of responding to the COVID-19 crisis”, Deborah Grieser said.

The sides reaffirmed their mutual readiness to deepen the current cooperation.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan