President of Artsakh receives delegation of National Agenda party

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today the delegation of the National Agenda party led by Chairman of the Board Ara Hakobyan, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Harutyunyan said the issues relating to Artsakh are part of the pan-national agenda, and the interest shown by the Armenian political forces on this matter is very important.

In turn Ara Hakobyan thanked the President for warm welcome and stated that Artsakh always has a priority place in their programs.

The sides exchanged views on resisting the foreign and domestic challenges and outlined the future actions based on priorities.

