Yerevan Zoo will be closed for visitors on Children’s Day

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Zoo will be closed for visitors on June 1, the International Day for Protection of Children, for security reasons, the Zoo said in a statement on Facebook.

“For us the health of our visitors is the most important, and the decision was made taking into account the possible great flow of people to the Zoo on that day. Sorry for this inconvenience”, the statement says.

The Yerevan Zoo resumed operation on May 18. It has been closed since March 14 due to the state of emergency which was declared in Armenia aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

