Coronavirus death toll in Russia reaches 4,374

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 232 to 4,374 in the past 24 hours, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The previous high of 174 was reported on May 26 and 28.

As many as 50 deaths were recorded in Dagestan in the past day, 20 in the Moscow region and 11 in St. Petersburg. The North Ossetia, Krasnoyarsk and Oryol regions reported six coronavirus deaths each.