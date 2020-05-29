Armenian President offers condolences to King Felipe VI of Spain

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a condolence letter to King Felipe VI of Spain over the thousands of death cases caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“We are confident that the effective measures taken in Spain to overcome the current crisis will enable to restore the country’s normal life within the shortest period of time. The novel coronavirus is a challenge directed against the entire humanity. Armenia expresses its full solidarity to Spain in fighting the pandemic and reaffirms its readiness to cooperate will all international partners to give adequate counter response to the current situation and eliminate the heavy consequences of this disaster”, the Armenian President said in the letter.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

According to the latest data, Spain has confirmed 284,986 cases of coronavirus and 27,119 deaths.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan