Coronavirus: Armenia records 460 new cases, 7 deaths in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. 460 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 8,676, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

10 more patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 3,297.

7 more people (aged 72, 42, 59, 66, 65, 64 and 56) have died. The death toll has reached 120.

Another 1 patient infected with the coronavirus has died, but the cause of the death was another disease. The number of these deaths has reached 45.

At the moment, the number of active cases is 5,214.

