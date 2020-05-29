COVID-19 latest updates: India overtakes China in most death cases

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 5 million 909 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 362,000.

2 million 583 thousand 004 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (1 million 768 thousand 461 confirmed cases). 103,330 deaths were reported.

Brazil overtook Russia and is now the 2nd with a total of 438,812 confirmed cases and 26,764 deaths.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 379,051. 4,142 patients have died so far.

Spain has 284,986 confirmed cases. Death toll is 27,119.

UK overtook Italy, confirming 269,127 cases. The death toll has reached 37,837. UK has reported most death cases in Europe, and 2nd in the world after the USA.

Italy reported 231,702 cases and 33,142 deaths so far.

France has reported nearly 186,238 cases and 28,662 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 182,452 cases and 8,570 deaths.

India surpassed Turkey in confirmed cases (165,799). The death cases in India reached 4,711.

Turkey has recorded 160,979 cases. The deaths comprise 4,461.

Then comes Iran – 143,849 confirmed cases and 7,627 deaths.

The next is Peru which recorded 141,779 cases.

Canada surpassed China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started. Canada confirmed 88,512 cases.

Canada is followed by Chile which confirmed 86,943 cases.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 15th with a total of 82,995 cases, out of which 78,291 have already recovered. The death toll here is 4,634.

Georgia confirmed 738 cases of coronavirus and 12 deaths.

Among the Arab states Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 50,914. The death toll has reached 33 in Qatar. The number of infected people in the UAE is 32,532. 258 death cases have been registered here. In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 24,112, that of the deaths is 185. Egypt reported 20,793 confirmed cases and 845 deaths. Iraq confirmed 5,457 cases and 179 deaths. 1,168 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 26. Syria’s confirmed cases reached 122. 4 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

