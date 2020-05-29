LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-05-20

LONDON, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 may:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.96% to $1527.50, copper price down by 0.60% to $5342.50, lead price down by 1.01% to $1658.50, nickel price down by 1.12% to $12210.00, tin price up by 0.23% to $15410.00, zinc price down by 1.95% to $1937.50, molybdenum price stood at $18960.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.