Ambassador of Germany to Armenia congratulates on Republic Day

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Germany to Armenia Michael Banzhaf congratulated on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the establishment of First Republic of Armenia., ARMENPRESS was informed from the Embassy of Germany in Armenia.

‘’We heartily congratulate on Republic Day. Ambassador Banzhaf and the Embassy of Germany heartily congratulate the Armenian people on this holiday, which is exceptional in the history of Armenia’’, the Embassy said.

On May 28 Armenians worldwide celebrate the 102th anniversary of establishment of the First Republic of Armenia and the historical victory in the battle of Sardarapat.

On May 28, 1918, with the victory in the battles of Sardarapat, Bash-Aparan and Gharakilisa, the Armenian people’s independence was restored which was lost over 9 centuries ago. 102 years ago, this day, the Armenian people, who survived the Genocide, entered into fight with the enemy not far from Yerevan for the sake of protecting the last inch of land of the Fatherland.

The battle of Sardarapat was decisive for the Armenian people. The entire people stood up for the defense of the Fatherland. Together with soldiers, families, elderly people, children, women were in the battlefield. Defeating the Turkish army in Sardarapat the Armenian forces managed to prevent the Turkish invasion in South Caucasus and save Armenia from total elimination.

On May 28, 1918, the Armenian National Council declared in Tbilisi the First Republic of Armenia.

Hovhannes Kajaznuni was the first Prime Minister of Independent Armenia.

