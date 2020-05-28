442 new COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia, 32 patients have recovered

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. A total of 8216 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Armenia by 11:00, May 28. 3287 patients have recovered, ARMENPRESS was informed from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Health Ministry of Armenia.

At the moment there are 4772 active cases. A total of 54,931 tests have been done. 442 new cases were reported today and 32 patients recovered.

Death rate is 113. The oldest to die of coronavirus was aged 92, the youngest was 43.

Another 44 deaths were also recorded, but the patients died from other diseases.

The State of Emergency in Armenia has been prolonged until June 13.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan, Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan