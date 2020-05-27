Construction of Iran-Armenia 3rd power transmission line to resume soon

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. The deepening of relations with Iran is of paramount importance for Armenia. The two countries have mutually beneficial cooperation particularly in energy sphere. There are also great cooperation opportunities in the sidelines of the EAEU. The Government of Armenia has taken significant measures in the last two years for deepening trade relations with Iran and expanding Armenia's capacities as a transit country. Particularly, in 2019 the inter-state road linking Iran with Georgia was repaired. It's planned to modernize Meghri checkpoint this year, as well as to put into operation the 3rd power transmission line, as a result of which the volume of gas imported from Iran will increase.

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia, Chairman of the Armenian-Iranian Intergovernmental Joint Commission from the Armenian side Suren Papikyan spoke about one of the major projects between Armenia and Iran, the construction of the 3rd power transmission line during the parliament-Cabinet Q&A session on May 27.

Answering the question of one of the MPs, Suren Papikyan said, ''Conditioned by the coronavirus, our Iranian partners were unable to visit Armenia for nearly 3 months due to the restrictions imposed by both Iran and Armenia. But the project manager of the company is already in Armenia and 5 engineers will arrive in Armenia on June 1. The entire team, nearly 60 people, are scheduled to be here within two weeks and the construction works will resume’’, Papikyan said.

He added that the construction works are planned to be finished by the end of 2020. ‘’Since the construction works had been suspended in the last months, maybe there will be some problems with the deadline, but we hope we will be able to finish the construction before the deadline’’, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia Suren Papikyan said.