We have said very clearly – we will not tolerate any threat or use of force – FM Mnatsakanyan

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan assures that the Armenian side has clearly expressed its position at all levels that will not tolerate any threats or use of force by the adversary, ARMENPRESS reports Mnatsakanyan said during parliament-Cabinet Q&A session.

He emphasized that Armenia pursues its consistent policy aimed at a peaceful settlement and creation of a relevant atmosphere for that. '' Roughly speaking, we know very well what we are saying, we are very clear, and we do not need to give it extra unnecessary emotional colors'', FM Mnatsakanyan said.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan, Editing and Trasnlating by Tigran Sirekanyan