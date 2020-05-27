Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 May

Parliament debates bill on limiting inspections in businesses during criminal investigations

Parliament debates bill on limiting inspections in businesses during criminal investigations

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia has presented to parliament for second reading the bill which envisages limiting the conditions when investigators can order inspections to take place in businesses amid ongoing criminal investigations.

The changes will specify the cases when the detectives are entitled to order the inspections, and the law aims at maximally limiting and ruling out unnecessary interreferences to business activities.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration