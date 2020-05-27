Armenia financial system carries on serving borrowers, depositors – cenbank

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian financial system carries on maintaining liquidity amid the coronavirus outbreak and is able to serve both borrowers and depositors, Central Bank Financial Stability Department chief Andranik Grigoryan said at a news conference when asked about the financial system’s capabilities amid the pandemic.

“The financial system’s high liquidity and high level of capital gave the chance to overcome this phase. If each and every one of us tries to limit the spread of the pandemic by having responsibility, then our financial system definitely can easily continue with the same principle it is working now,” he said, adding that the financial system is currently easily serving both borrowers and depositors.

If necessary, the cenbank is ready to issue additional liquid assets, he said.

He called on citizens to maximally use online services and payment methods to minimize physical contacts.

Amid the pandemic, the cenbank asked commercial banks to display individual approach with customers, and as a result nearly 540,000 people and 17,000 companies had their loans revised.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan