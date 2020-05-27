Pashinyan urges citizens to strictly comply with national coronavirus guidelines to tackle 2nd wave

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. The coronavirus transmission figures show that we haven’t yet learnt how to live parallel with the coronavirus, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting, mentioning that the government had published the guidance and strategy of fighting the pandemic a month ago, saying that the objective was to learn to live with the pandemic.

“It is obvious that the coronavirus will be present for a year. And if we fail to prevent the coronavirus spread through public conduct, we will face problems all the time. In terms of the novel coronavirus spread, a serious situation has been created in the country, and we are dealing with a second wave of the outbreak.

The peculiarity of this situation is that we basically know the way of bringing our coronavirus figures to zero. And during this time, the [state of emergency command] has approved sectoral safety rules. We’ve set an objective on developing universal rules from these sectoral rules, and as a result of discussions with experts we concluded that in order for us to bring down the coronavirus figures to zero we need to apply three simple rules – wear a mask, frequently wash or disinfect hands and maintain social distance. Therefore, the main task today in our toolbox remains the adherence to these rules and change of public conduct which will meet the epidemiological situation,” the PM said.

As a second method, he mentioned the administrative tools. He said the administrative levers will be heightened every day so that all citizens comply with the safety rules and guidance.

