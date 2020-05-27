COVID-19: Armenia records 372 new cases, 7 deaths in last 24 hours

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. 372 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Armenia in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative number of cases to 7774.

35 people were discharged, raising the number of recoveries to 3255.

The highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in a single day was recorded – 7 patients died. The COVID-19-related death toll reached 98.

Another 5 patients infected with the virus died, but according to authorities their deaths were caused by other pre-existing conditions. The total number of these deaths is 44.

The number of active cases stands at 4377.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan