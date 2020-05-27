LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-05-20

LONDON, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1498.50, copper price stood at $5272.00, lead price stood at $1619.50, nickel price stood at $12199.00, tin price stood at $15260.00, zinc price stood at $1957.00, molybdenum price up by 0.58% to $18960.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.