PM Pashinyan calls for tougher sanctions against those who neglect preventive rules

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan chaired a session of the commission coordinating the activities for preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the Republic of Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan first gave updated COVID-19 statistics, information on patients’ health status and the healthcare system’s capacity.

Reference was made to the work carried out by inspection bodies and the police to enforce the preventive rules and impose administrative sanctions against the offenders.

Prime Minister Pashinyan called for stricter control measures over economic activities and in public transport - buses, minibuses and taxis. For the sake of everyone’s health, the Head of Government told the responsible officers to be tougher with those who neglect the prescribed safety rules.

