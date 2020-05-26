COVID-19 latest updates: US death toll comes near 100 thousand

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 5 million 617 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 348,000.

2 million 393 thousand 538 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (1 million 708 thousand 265 confirmed cases). 99,847 deaths were reported.

Brazil overtook Russia and is now the 2nd with a total of 376,669 confirmed cases and 23,522 deaths.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 362,342 with over 8,000 new cases in one day. 3,807 patients have died so far.

Spain has 282,480 confirmed cases. Death toll is 28,837.

UK overtook Italy, confirming 261,184 cases. The death toll has reached 36,914. UK has reported most death cases in Europe, and 2nd in the world after the USA.

Italy reported 230,158 cases and 32,877 deaths so far.

France has reported 182,942 cases and 28,432 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 180,830 cases and 8,433 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 157,814 cases. The deaths comprise 4,369.

The 10th country is India which recorded 147,144 cases. 4,197 people have died in India from coronavirus.

India is followed by Iran – 139,511 confirmed cases and 7,508 deaths.

The next is Peru which recorded 123,979 cases.

Canada surpassed China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started. Canada confirmed 85,711 cases.

China confirmed a total of 82,992 cases. 7 new cases have been confirmed in the country in the past one day. The death toll here is 4,634.

Georgia confirmed 732 cases of coronavirus and 12 deaths.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan