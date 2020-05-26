Armenian President congratulates Georgian counterpart on national day

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili on the country’s national day – the day of restoration of Georgia’s state independence, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“The friendship and mutual trust between the Armenian and Georgian peoples, formed as a result of close historical and cultural ties and cooperation, have proved their viability within the course of centuries, successfully overcoming all difficulties and serving as a base for the formation and development of Armenia-Georgia friendly relations.

Especially today, at this difficult period caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the importance of close cooperation with our neighbor and friendly state is felt more clearly. I am convinced that we will be able to overcome this crisis facing the humanity with joint efforts”.

The Armenian President wished his Georgian counterpart success and good health, and peace and welfare to the good people of Georgia.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan