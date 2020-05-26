Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 May

Iran coronavirus cases rise by 1,787 in one day

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has increased by 1,787, bringing the total number of cases to 139,511, the Armenian Embassy in Iran reported today.

57 more deaths have been registered in the past one day. The death toll has reached 7,508.

2,567 infected people are in serious condition.

1,724 more patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 109,437.

837,090 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Iran so far.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





