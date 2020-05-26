Armenian PM congratulates Georgian counterpart on national day

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia on the country’s national day, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The message says:

“I warmly congratulate you and the good people of Georgia on the country’s national day – the day of the restoration of Independence.

More than 100 years ago, on May 26, 1918, through the proclamation of the Democratic Republic of Georgia, the Georgian people expressed their determination to restore the statehood and move on the path of building a democratic society. Today as well Georgia remains committed to these values and continues building a modern and democratic state.

The relations of the Armenian and Georgian peoples have been distinguished with a deep mutual respect and friendship for centuries, the best evidence of which are today’s relations between the two countries. I assure you that the Armenian people follow friendly Georgia’s all achievements and success with a great joy, and Georgia has and will have a reliable friend and neighbor state like Armenia.

Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I highly value the effective cooperation between our governments in such difficult conditions caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, in particular the uninterrupted operation of cargo and the return of the citizens of Armenia and Georgia to their homelands. I am confident that it’s possible to overcome this crisis only through joint efforts.

Using this chance I wish you all the best and good luck in your responsible activity, as well as wish good health and tenacity to the Georgian people at this difficult period”.

