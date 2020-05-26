Artsakh President congratulates on Battle of Sardarapat victory anniversary

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan offered his congratulations on the occasion of the anniversary of the Victory of the Sardarapat Battle.

“We must all remember the heroic Battle of Sardarapat, all heroes and commanders. May is a month of victories, and we find the Battle of Sardarapat to be one of our main historic victories”, he said in a live broadcast message.

The President noted that the battalion of Artsakh had very significant role in the battle, and called on to remember and commemorate all those who fought in the battle.

“We must shift our military successes and victories to the arena of state-building and economic victories”.

