Coronavirus: 48 patients are critical, says health minister
09:55, 26 May, 2020
YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. 250 COVID-19 patients in Armenia are in serious condition, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said on social media.
Another 48 patients are critical, he added.
As of May 25, 11:00, there were 7113 confirmed cases, of which 3842 were active cases.
3145 have recovered. 87 people died from COVID-19 complications. Another 39 people infected with the virus have died, but the health authorities say these people died from other pre-existing conditions.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version