LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-05-20

LONDON, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.06% to $1498.50, copper price down by 2.61% to $5272.00, lead price down by 3.05% to $1619.50, nickel price down by 4.90% to $12199.00, tin price down by 1.36% to $15260.00, zinc price down by 1.83% to $1957.00, molybdenum price up by 1.43% to $18850.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.