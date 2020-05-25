Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 May

Russian presidential spokesperson overcomes coronavirus

Russian presidential spokesperson overcomes coronavirus

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS.  Dmitry Peskov, Press secretary of the Russian President. Was discharged from the hospital on May 25, where he received treatment against coronavirus, ARMENPRESS was informed from ‘’Ria Novosti’’.

Peskov had informed about positive coronavirus test on May 12.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration