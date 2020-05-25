Russian presidential spokesperson overcomes coronavirus
YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Dmitry Peskov, Press secretary of the Russian President. Was discharged from the hospital on May 25, where he received treatment against coronavirus, ARMENPRESS was informed from ‘’Ria Novosti’’.
Peskov had informed about positive coronavirus test on May 12.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
