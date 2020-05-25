PM Pashinyan says there will be some toughening of rules to fight coronavirus

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. The ‘’mistake’’ in the strategy of fighting against the coronavirus in Armenia is that the Government had excessively much confidence in the individual sense of responsibility of citizens, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said during a Facebook Live.

‘’Our strategy was allocating some time for presenting the seriousness of the situation to the people and expand the capacities of the healthcare system of our country, after which we should lift restrictions, giving the people nearly 100% guarantees that we would be able to avoid being infected. The citizen follows those rules not for the benefit of the Government or the PM, but first of all for himself and his relatives. But the question is the following – should be continue relying on the individual sense of responsibility of citizens or not? I think that the best factor for fighting the coronavirus is the individual sense of responsibility of each of us’’, the PM said.

Nikol Pashinyan presented 3 rules which are of key importance as preventive measures – not touching the face with non disinfected hands, wearing face masks and preserving social distance.

PM Pashinyan noted that the velvet, non-violent revolution became a reality in Armenia thanks to the individual sense of responsibility of the citizens and urged them to carry out a ‘’coronavirus revolution’’ with the same sense of responsibility.

The PM emphasized that there will be some toughening of rules to fight coronavirus. ‘’I ask and urge you to avoid from organizing parties on weekends and preserve the mentioned rules on weekends as well. Let’s help each other so as not to cause new shocks to our economy’’, he said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan