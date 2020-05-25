Presidents of Armenia, Montenegro refer to their experience in cooperation with EU

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a telephone conversation with President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović on May 25.

President Sarkissian offered his warm greetings to Milo Đukanović, whose official visit to Armenia has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the two Presidents exchanged information on the situation resulted by the coronavirus in their countries, referred to the challenges caused by it and the efforts of the two countries, as well as the international community to overcome those challenges.

The Presidents also exchanged views on regional and international issues. Particularly, the sides referred to their experience in cooperation with the EU.

President Sarkissian and President Đukanović also highlighted the deepening of relations between the two friendly countries. The sides noted that there is particularly great potential for cooperation in services, agriculture, IT and tourism. In this context, the sides referred to the issue of establishing visa free entry for the citizens of Armenia.

