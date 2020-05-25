Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-05-20

YEREVAN, 25 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 May, USD exchange rate up by 0.76 drams to 483.00 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.36 drams to 526.57 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 6.76 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.46 drams to 588.54 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 176.47 drams to 26919.97 drams. Silver price down by 2.76 drams to 263.99 drams. Platinum price down by 227.66 drams to 12966.56 drams.