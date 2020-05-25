President of Artsakh and United Homeland party leader Samvel Babayan sign memorandum of cooperation

STEPANAKERT, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan on behalf of the Azat Hayreniq - UCA parties coalition led by him, signed a memorandum of cooperation with the United Homeland party leader Samvel Babayan, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Harutyunyan noted that cooperation between political powers is intended to preserve the solidarity in the country and make joint efforts on realizing the program strategies.

Arayik Harutyunyan also mentioned that the Azat Hayreniq - UCA parties coalition is ready to collaborate within the set agenda with other parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces.

In his speech Samvel Babayan also considered the importance of cooperation underlining that it is demanded especially to effectively withstand the domestic and foreign challenges the homeland faces.