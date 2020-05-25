COVID-19: Iran confirms 2,023 new cases in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has increased by 2,023, bringing the total number of cases to 137,724, the Armenian Embassy in Iran reported today.

34 more deaths have been registered in the past one day. The death toll has reached 7,451.

2,585 infected people are in serious condition.

1,912 more patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 107,713.

818,917 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Iran so far.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan