Yerevan to host Olympic rating tournament of beach volleyball
YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. One of the upcoming Olympic Games rating tournaments of women’s beach volleyball will take place in Yerevan, the National Olympic Committee said citing the Easter Europe Volleyball Association.
The tournament will take place in late August.
Editing and translating by Stepan Kocharyan
