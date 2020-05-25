Mask vending machines could come to Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian authorities have considered the option of introducing mask vending machines in public areas which would offer face masks at lower prices, State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition Chairman Gegham Gevorgyan said in parliament when asked about the prices of the personal protective equipment.

Ruling My Step bloc lawmaker Nazeli Baghdasaryan said face masks are available in Yerevan for 150 drams per piece, however they are significantly expensive in provinces.

“The third mediators are already emerging in provinces,” Gevorgyan said. He said the idea to install the vending machines was discussed at the coronavirus response task force meeting at the state of emergency superintendent’s office yesterday. Gevorgyan says if the vending machines are put to use the prices of face masks could drop by around 100 drams.

He said the commission is studying the market for the period of December 2019 – May 2020.

“Preliminarily we have the following picture – the value of import has increased nearly 10 times. In addition, the margin applied on retail sales is also of concern”.

Citizens are required to wear face masks in indoor public spaces, and possess one outdoors at all times.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan