Russia reports less than 10,000 coronavirus new cases for 10th day in a row

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. The number of COVID-19 cases in Russia rose by 8,946 in the past day to 353,427 in all regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on today, reports TASS.

For the 10th day in a row, the daily number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia does not exceed 10,000.

The daily growth rate remained unchanged from Sunday at 2.6%.

The total number of recovered patients has reached 118,798.

92 more patients have died in the past one day, bringing the death toll to 3,633.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.