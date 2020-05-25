NSS denies reports on Director’s resignation

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service is denying media reports on Director Eduard Martirosyan’s resignation.

Some media outlets had circulated reports saying that Martirosyan has tendered his resignation to the Prime Minister for already one week, but the latter hasn’t yet signed it. The reports mentioned the reasons to be the appointment of Argishti Kyaramyan as Deputy Director of the NSS, as well as the Premier’s interference with their work.

The NSS told the Information Checking Center that the reports are false and that Martirosyan has not tendered his resignation and continues serving in the post.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan