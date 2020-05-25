Armenian FM to participate in session of CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. The session of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers will take place on May 26 in a video conference format.

Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will participate in the session and will deliver remarks, the MFA told Armenpress.

The session agenda includes various issues relating to the cooperation within the CSTO.

