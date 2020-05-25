Artsakh coronavirus cases reach 34

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Artsakh have reached 34 (1 new case was registered in the past one day), out of which 13 have already recovered, the Artsakh Information Center said.

So far, 725 people have passed testing in Artsakh.

At the moment, 72 people are under quarantine.

No death cases from the virus have been registered in the Republic.

