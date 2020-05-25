PM Pashinyan addresses congratulatory message to school graduates

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed a congratulatory message to the school graduates, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The message says:

“Dear graduates, I warmly congratulate you on graduating from school. Unfortunately, this year you have to celebrate this very important day for you in unusual conditions due to the novel coronavirus disease.

Today you do not have an opportunity to celebrate your day in the same place, but I am confident that you are together with one another psychologically. I hope this situation will normalize soon with joint efforts and upon returning to the normal life you will be able to celebrate your day although with a delay.

Dear graduates, the Armenian government will create new opportunities for education and self-demonstration for you and we will do everything for Armenia to be the place where you will be able to fully exercise your talent.

At this wonderful period of life you need to use all opportunities which will allow to get professional knowledge, experience and new skills. My call on you is to put all efforts so that later you will be able to easily overcome all difficulties, become highly-qualified specialists and contribute to the development of our country with your abilities.

Dear teenagers, you are the future of our state and we are confident that in the person of you we are going to have new professionals in different areas.

At this new stage of life I wish you all the best, energy and happiness. Love you all”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan