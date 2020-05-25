Road condition

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 May

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on May 25, as of 09:00, the roads across Armenia are mainly passable.

The ministry told Armenpress that only the road leading to the Amberd Fortress is open, and the road to Lake Kari is partly covered with clear ice.

The Georgian side reported that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for trucks.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





